Stolen car pulled from sink hole in Rio Rancho, suspect sought
According to police, officers were dispatched just before 5 a.m. to the area of Riverside Dr. and Blackhawk Dr. Police say the driver of the vehicle went to a fire station in the area to report that her vehicle was in a sink hole. The woman appeared to be in good health and left the scene, police say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Rio Rancho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is The Biggest Hate Organization in America?
|1 hr
|Chilio
|28
|City breaks ground on Paseo del Norte landscaping
|1 hr
|Chilio
|15
|New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ...
|1 hr
|Pabloito
|22
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|1 hr
|Pabloito
|64,020
|Live in Central New Mexico? Been Burglarized Re...
|1 hr
|Pabloito
|5
|Albq Named TOP Car Theft City
|1 hr
|Nino
|29
|Judge Gerard Lavelle is mentally unstable
|1 hr
|Kornilus
|9
Find what you want!
Search Rio Rancho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC