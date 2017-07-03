Stolen car pulled from sink hole in R...

Stolen car pulled from sink hole in Rio Rancho, suspect sought

According to police, officers were dispatched just before 5 a.m. to the area of Riverside Dr. and Blackhawk Dr. Police say the driver of the vehicle went to a fire station in the area to report that her vehicle was in a sink hole. The woman appeared to be in good health and left the scene, police say.

Rio Rancho, NM

