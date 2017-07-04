Rio Rancho kicks off Fourth of July celebration with parade
Hundreds lined up down the streets to celebrate our nation's birthday. There was also a bike decorating contest for kids riding decorated bikes in the parade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rio Rancho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Question to KOB4, KRQE, KOAT, City of Albuquerq...
|38 min
|question
|1
|The Californication of Santa Fe - Proposal to B...
|1 hr
|Sam Lowery
|1
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|8 hr
|Mister Chix
|114,975
|What is The Biggest Hate Organization in America?
|9 hr
|Draino drains
|29
|City breaks ground on Paseo del Norte landscaping
|11 hr
|Chilio
|15
|New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ...
|11 hr
|Pabloito
|22
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|11 hr
|Pabloito
|64,020
Find what you want!
Search Rio Rancho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC