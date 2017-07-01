Rio Rancho homeowner claims dogs purposefully let loose
A Rio Rancho woman said someone broke her backyard wooden fence and purposefully let her dogs loose late at night - and that she wasn't the only one. Martina Lloyd said her three pups are members of the family.
