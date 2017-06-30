Dogs kept in outdoor kennels in rural...

Dogs kept in outdoor kennels in rural Sandoval County

Two balloonists were so shocked by what they found while flying over Rio Rancho Sunday, it was hard for them to find the words to describe it. Debi Ostgulen and fellow balloon pilot Don Boyer were in rural Sandoval County when they spotted something concerning: at least three dogs being held in large kennels.

