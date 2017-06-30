Crews search for person missing in Rio Grande
Authorities are searching for a person who has capsized from a water craft in the Rio Grande north of the Alameda bridge. According to Commander Tanya Lattin of the Corrales Fire Department, about 10:46 a.m. authorities got a call that two people had flipped into the river from their water craft and only one person resurfaced.
