Teen hero from Rio Rancho saves man lying in street, bloody and unconscious
A lot of people wouldn't know what to do if they found someone bloody and unconscious on the pavement, but a 17-year-old Rio Rancho boy did, and Wednesday night he will be honored for it. The 17-year-old, Justin Martinez, found a man in his 50's covered in blood, lying face down in the middle of a Rio Rancho street and called 911.
