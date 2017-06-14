Teen hero from Rio Rancho saves man l...

Teen hero from Rio Rancho saves man lying in street, bloody and unconscious

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

A lot of people wouldn't know what to do if they found someone bloody and unconscious on the pavement, but a 17-year-old Rio Rancho boy did, and Wednesday night he will be honored for it. The 17-year-old, Justin Martinez, found a man in his 50's covered in blood, lying face down in the middle of a Rio Rancho street and called 911.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rio Rancho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ... 14 min Hmmmm 12
trump derangement syndrome 54 min Another 42
What is The Biggest Hate Organization in America? 1 hr Another 11
TRUMP just POed Many More People 1 hr Guess 94
News FBI: Man in Wal-Mart vest robs Albuquerque bank 2 hr mtc 9
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 6 hr Mister Chix 114,891
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 8 hr new parrot 63,925
See all Rio Rancho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rio Rancho Forum Now

Rio Rancho Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rio Rancho Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Rio Rancho, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,956 • Total comments across all topics: 281,757,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC