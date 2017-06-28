Speed van obstructs bike lane, city s...

Speed van obstructs bike lane, city says ita s not illegal

Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Rio Rancho's speed vans are meant to catch drivers breaking the law, but what if the vans are doing something that's against the law for everyone else? The past couple of days a speed van was parked on Riverview Drive just off Meadowlark Lane, and even though it was blocking the entire bike lane, the city said the vans have their own set of rules Like everywhere else, Rio Rancho is seeing more and more bicyclists on its streets, but what happens when their path is being obstructed by a Rio Rancho police speed enforcement van? "It could possibly cause an accident," Eva Romero, Albuquerque resident, said. Her grandmother lives in the area and she visits her quite often.

