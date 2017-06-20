Sandoval County Commissioner resigns ...

Sandoval County Commissioner resigns as part of plea agreement

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Sandoval County Commissioner James Dominguez has announced he's stepping down from his post. The move comes as part of a plea agreement, following criminal charges filed by his ex-wife.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rio Rancho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 4 hr Mister Chix 63,950
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 4 hr Mister Chix 114,914
The democrat-communists can't win an election... 8 hr more 3
What is The Biggest Hate Organization in America? 15 hr hillary 16
Roving Thieves-Academy Acres Estates-Far NE Hei... Mon Too bad 4
TRUMP just POed Many More People Sun Concha Pena 103
trump derangement syndrome Sat Anonymous 54
See all Rio Rancho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rio Rancho Forum Now

Rio Rancho Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rio Rancho Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Rio Rancho, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,798 • Total comments across all topics: 281,897,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC