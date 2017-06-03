Rio Rancho Police rewards drivers wearing a seat belt
"We wanted to give you a T-shirt as well as $10 dollars, to reward you for following the law," Blessing said. "You would hope to see 100 percent usage out there but we do see quite a few motorists not wearing a seat belt," Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rio Rancho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ...
|2 hr
|as you know
|2
|Review: Adults On Rio Bravo (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Lolz
|825
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|6 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,865
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|6 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,904
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|9 hr
|Disturbed
|100
|trump derangement syndrome
|10 hr
|Bull Durham
|30
|Left-Handers and Rh Negative Blood, Connection... (Feb '12)
|21 hr
|Jackien
|63
Find what you want!
Search Rio Rancho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC