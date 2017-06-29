Rio Rancho NICU to close this summer
RIO RANCHO, N.M. Local moms who are expecting to deliver their baby at Presbyterian's Rust Medical Center in Rio Rancho might need to find a different hospital. Hospital management said it was a tough decision, but one that had to be made after considering several factors, including declining birth rates and the mill levy not passing in the fall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Add your comments below
Rio Rancho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|10 min
|new parrot
|63,998
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|33 min
|Mister Chix
|114,959
|Academy Estates, Far NE Heights, Albuquerque, NM
|1 hr
|Hairy Back
|4
|Roving Thieves-Academy Acres Estates-Far NE Hei...
|1 hr
|Go Fish
|8
|Albq Named TOP Car Theft City
|2 hr
|Go Fish
|20
|The democrat-communists can't win an election...
|2 hr
|Go Fish
|34
|Judge Gerard Lavelle is mentally unstable
|2 hr
|Go Fish
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rio Rancho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC