Rio Rancho NICU to close this summer

Monday Jun 26 Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

RIO RANCHO, N.M. Local moms who are expecting to deliver their baby at Presbyterian's Rust Medical Center in Rio Rancho might need to find a different hospital. Hospital management said it was a tough decision, but one that had to be made after considering several factors, including declining birth rates and the mill levy not passing in the fall.

