Rio Rancho mom accused of driving dru...

Rio Rancho mom accused of driving drunk with son in car

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

KRQE News 13 has learned that woman is 39-year-old Cori Hill. She was arrested and charged with DWI and child endangerment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rio Rancho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is The Biggest Hate Organization in America? 35 min the 8
trump derangement syndrome 37 min Drain 36
Pareexit! 37 min eyeofnewt 4
Albq Named TOP Car Theft City 1 hr Boroho 9
News Baby drowns in tub (Aug '09) 1 hr Boroho 69
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 1 hr Boroho 63,919
TRUMP just POed Many More People 3 hr What 90
See all Rio Rancho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rio Rancho Forum Now

Rio Rancho Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rio Rancho Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Rio Rancho, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,862 • Total comments across all topics: 281,713,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC