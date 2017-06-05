Rio Rancho celebrates anniversary of ...

Rio Rancho celebrates anniversary of fully inclusive park

Monday Jun 5 Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

A year ago, "A Park Above" in Rio Rancho became a first of its kind when it opened as a handicap accessible park, and it has been a big hit. The city says they've had residents from as far as Colorado come to the park that gives every child an opportunity to play.

