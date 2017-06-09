Residents: Old Club Rio Rancho pond stinks
Neighbors say the pond at the old Club Rio Rancho Golf Course is making their lives miserable, and they want answers as to who is going to fix it and when. The golf course is under new ownership after it closed down at end of last year due to financial troubles.
