Residents: Old Club Rio Rancho pond s...

Residents: Old Club Rio Rancho pond stinks

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Neighbors say the pond at the old Club Rio Rancho Golf Course is making their lives miserable, and they want answers as to who is going to fix it and when. The golf course is under new ownership after it closed down at end of last year due to financial troubles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rio Rancho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 5 hr new parrot 114,886
trump derangement syndrome 9 hr Sounds 39
TRUMP just POed Many More People 10 hr Wow 92
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 10 hr new parrot 63,922
Albq Named TOP Car Theft City 10 hr quincy34 11
Pareexit! 21 hr quincy34 6
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) 21 hr ThomasA 104
See all Rio Rancho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rio Rancho Forum Now

Rio Rancho Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rio Rancho Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Rio Rancho, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,085 • Total comments across all topics: 281,744,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC