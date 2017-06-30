Outage knocks out power to thousands in Rio Rancho
More than 2,200 customers in the Rio Rancho area were without power Friday after the Gas Company of New Mexico dug up a line. PNM says customers in the area of 23rd, 6th Ave, 37th Ave and 9th were affected.
