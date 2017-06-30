Outage knocks out power to thousands ...

Outage knocks out power to thousands in Rio Rancho

20 min ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

More than 2,200 customers in the Rio Rancho area were without power Friday after the Gas Company of New Mexico dug up a line. PNM says customers in the area of 23rd, 6th Ave, 37th Ave and 9th were affected.

