One of the first paramedics in Wales honoured in Queen's Birthday Honours List
One of the first paramedics to qualify in Wales has been awarded a British Empire Medal in the Queen's Birthday Honours List. Cliff Powis from Abertillery has worked in the NHS for the last 43 years, including with the Gwent Ambulance Service, the Gwent Health Authority and most recently the Welsh Ambulance Service.
Rio Rancho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|48 min
|Mister Chix
|114,945
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|1 hr
|new parrot
|63,979
|New Education chief seeks modern solutions
|2 hr
|The truth
|1
|Albuquerque TV truck stolen while crew worked o...
|2 hr
|The truth
|1
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|3 hr
|ThomasA
|113
|trump derangement syndrome
|4 hr
|Drain
|58
