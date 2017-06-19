One of the first paramedics in Wales ...

One of the first paramedics in Wales honoured in Queen's Birthday Honours List

One of the first paramedics to qualify in Wales has been awarded a British Empire Medal in the Queen's Birthday Honours List. Cliff Powis from Abertillery has worked in the NHS for the last 43 years, including with the Gwent Ambulance Service, the Gwent Health Authority and most recently the Welsh Ambulance Service.

