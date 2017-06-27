New Mexico land office, tribe look to...

New Mexico land office, tribe look to curb illegal dumping

Monday Jun 26 Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

State land managers are teaming up with one of New Mexico's Native American communities to curb illegal dumping on tribal and state trust land not far from one of the state's fastest growing metropolitan areas. Land Commissioner Aubrey Dunn and Zia Pueblo officials gathered Monday in the desert north of Rio Rancho to mark the fencing of an area where people have long dumped everything from stolen cars to refrigerators.

