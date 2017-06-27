Letter: ABQ residents can help preserve Bosque
Editor, The past few years, city leaders and civic activists within the Albuquerque Metropolitan Area have made an increased effort to help preserve the Rio Grande Bosque. The "Bosque" as it is colloquially referred, is recognized as an "exotic" ecosystem; it constitutes a stretch of wetland unexpectedly situated in the middle of the vast, dry plains of the Albuquerque Basin's desert region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Lobo.
