Hot, Dry Weather Complicates Fire That Prompts Evacuations

Firefighters are facing hot, dry conditions as they try to get a handle on a blaze that grew out of control, prompting evacuations in one of New Mexico's popular mountain getaways and sending up a towering plume of smoke. Fire crews head toward the Jemez Mountains along U.S. 550 in Rio Rancho, N.M., as the smoke plume from a prescribed fire grows on Thursday, June 15, 2017.

