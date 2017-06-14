Helping Hands: Boys And Girls Club Of Central New Mexico

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central New Mexico has been proving support to our young people for sixty-five years and are currently providing a safe place during summer break to more than 250 kids in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho. They have recently partnered with Village Inn for Pie it Forward, an event happening on Wednesday, July 12, with the goal of having fun for a good cause.

