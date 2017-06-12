Former legislator, political newcomer...

Former legislator, political newcomer announce candidacy for lieutenant governor

The Democratic field for lieutenant governor grew to three candidates Monday, as former state House Majority Leader Rick Miera announced his candidacy. Miera, 66, represented Albuquerque in the House of Representatives from 1991 through 2014, when he decided not to seek re-election.

