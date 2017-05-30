Family faces thousands of dollars in repairs after hiring unlicensed contractor
After a massive sewage leak made a mess of a Rio Rancho family's home, they were met with an even bigger nightmare. Chacon invested about $15,000 in a man who left her home in worse shape than it was before the leak in January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rio Rancho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump derangement syndrome
|3 hr
|Yes
|26
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|5 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,891
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|5 hr
|new parrot
|114,850
|Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma...
|7 hr
|Judith
|2
|Ashley Furniture good or bad? (May '10)
|7 hr
|Judith
|158
|Daniels Fund awards grants to N.M. nonprofits (Jan '06)
|7 hr
|sharon Scott
|7
|Facebook Takes Down a Devastating Video of Ghou...
|Fri
|Tad Askew
|5
Find what you want!
Search Rio Rancho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC