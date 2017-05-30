Family faces thousands of dollars in ...

Family faces thousands of dollars in repairs after hiring unlicensed contractor

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

After a massive sewage leak made a mess of a Rio Rancho family's home, they were met with an even bigger nightmare. Chacon invested about $15,000 in a man who left her home in worse shape than it was before the leak in January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rio Rancho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trump derangement syndrome 3 hr Yes 26
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 5 hr Mister Chix 63,891
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 5 hr new parrot 114,850
News Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma... 7 hr Judith 2
Ashley Furniture good or bad? (May '10) 7 hr Judith 158
News Daniels Fund awards grants to N.M. nonprofits (Jan '06) 7 hr sharon Scott 7
Facebook Takes Down a Devastating Video of Ghou... Fri Tad Askew 5
See all Rio Rancho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rio Rancho Forum Now

Rio Rancho Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rio Rancho Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Rio Rancho, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,839 • Total comments across all topics: 281,503,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC