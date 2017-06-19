Evacuations lifted, fire danger persi...

Evacuations lifted, fire danger persists in New Mexico

Crews have contained about 80 percent of the fire that forced evacuations last week in the Jemez Mountains. Fire crews head toward the Jemez Mountains along U.S. 550 in Rio Rancho, N.M., as the smoke plume from a prescribed fire grows on Thursday, June 15, 2017.

