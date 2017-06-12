Crews working on small brushfire in N...

Crews working on small brushfire in NW Rio Rancho

1 hr ago

Crews are dealing with a small brush fire that has started near the intersection of King Boulevard and Encino Road in northwest Rio Rancho, according to Sandoval County Fire Chief James Maxon. As of about 3:10 p.m. Sunday, the fire is approximately 12 acres in size.

