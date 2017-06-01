Boy Scouts raise funds for playground at CYFD offices
A visit to the CYFD office just got a little more appealing for foster kids, thanks to a new playground. Some Rio Rancho Boy Scouts donated their time to help build a playhouse, swings and a basketball court outside the Rio Rancho CYFD.
