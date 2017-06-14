Boy and Girl Scouts retire flags on F...

Boy and Girl Scouts retire flags on Flag Day

"Cutting the flag and then retiring stripe by stripe and then finally retiring the blue field with stars" said Girl Scout leader Kristen Sillence as she described the process to retire a flag. The reason the field of stars is cut out as a whole is because each state is part of the union, and the union shouldn't be broken apart, according to the flag code.

