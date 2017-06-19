Body believed to missing pastor's
Officials believe a body recovered from the Rio Grande in New Mexico is that of missing Grand Junction pastor Paris Wallace. Wallace went missing last week in a rugged area near Espaola, northwest of Santa Fe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rio Rancho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey, stupid morons: It's pronounced roo-ih-DOE-... (Aug '08)
|28 min
|Frenando
|28
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|32 min
|Denise
|112
|City breaks ground on Paseo del Norte landscaping
|39 min
|Dohshla
|7
|Albq Named TOP Car Theft City
|46 min
|Dohshla
|16
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|50 min
|Dohshla
|114,939
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|4 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,969
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|11 hr
|Concha Pena
|108
Find what you want!
Search Rio Rancho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC