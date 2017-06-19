Body believed to missing pastor's

Body believed to missing pastor's

Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

Officials believe a body recovered from the Rio Grande in New Mexico is that of missing Grand Junction pastor Paris Wallace. Wallace went missing last week in a rugged area near Espaola, northwest of Santa Fe.

Rio Rancho, NM

