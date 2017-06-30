BBQ fest attracts chefs from across the country
For 14 years, Rio Rancho's Pork & Brew Festival has not only attracted barbecue lovers but well-known chefs who prepare that cuisine. One of those is Chef Charles, The BBQ Guy, who makes the 1,800 mile trek from South Carolina year after year to feature his brand of barbecue.
