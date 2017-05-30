After graduating, newest APD officers...

After graduating, newest APD officers ready to serve

Twenty-four new Albuquerque Police Department officers will be joining the ranks, helping to build up the city's short-staffed police force. Thirty-one people from 117th APD cadet class graduated Thursday, including seven who will join the Rio Rancho Police Department.

