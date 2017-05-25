Three arrested after standoff involve...

Three arrested after standoff involved in ID theft ring, APD says

Friday May 19

Following a SWAT situation between APD and three felony suspects Tuesday morning in northwest Albuquerque, police say the trio was involved in a fraud and identity theft ring. According to arrest warrants, 42-year-old Christina Torrez was linked to obtaining multiple loans worth thousands of dollars using other's identities.

