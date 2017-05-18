Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics...

Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northern NM

There are 7 comments on the Farmington Daily Times story from Thursday May 18, titled Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northern NM.

Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northern NM SANTA FE - Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains plans to close three clinics in northern New Mexico. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the closures in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho and Farmington are part of larger consolidation effort to keep the organization solvent.

Albuquerque, NM

#1 Thursday May 18
Longer ride to another clinic for mothers to have more time to reconsider NOT killing their child
no downside there

Judged:

5

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Yeah

Santa Fe, NM

#2 Thursday May 18
closeall wrote:
you hate women.

Judged:

7

5

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
The

Santa Fe, NM

#4 Thursday May 18
gerber wrote:
<quoted text>

dope mpd gets off on lying.

Judged:

3

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Good

Albuquerque, NM

#6 Friday May 19
its about time these murderous dens be closed.

Judged:

8

5

5

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
baby

Albuquerque, NM

#7 Friday May 19
Iowa just closed four abortion abattoirs.

Judged:

5

4

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Bluntruth

Albuquerque, NM

#9 Saturday May 20
closeall wrote:
Longer ride to another clinic for mothers to have more time to reconsider NOT killing their child
no downside there
I see you have lined up for foster care! Add to the ones you adopted as a good person. So quick to tell others what to do.
Like Jesus would.
Oh wait, all those unwanted kids will turn out rude LIKE YOU..

Judged:

6

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Army Vet

Lubbock, TX

#11 Saturday May 20
closeall wrote:
Longer ride to another clinic for mothers to have more time to reconsider NOT killing their child
no downside there
NOT TRUE!!!!! There will be no longer rides.... there are several FQHC's in the area that charge patients on a sliding scale.... Primary health care for women will continue
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

