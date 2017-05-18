Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northern NM
There are 7 comments on the Farmington Daily Times story from Thursday May 18, titled Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northern NM. In it, Farmington Daily Times reports that:
Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northern NM SANTA FE - Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains plans to close three clinics in northern New Mexico. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://lcsun.co/2qxOQYd The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the closures in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho and Farmington are part of larger consolidation effort to keep the organization solvent.
#1 Thursday May 18
Longer ride to another clinic for mothers to have more time to reconsider NOT killing their child
no downside there
#2 Thursday May 18
you hate women.
#4 Thursday May 18
dope mpd gets off on lying.
#6 Friday May 19
its about time these murderous dens be closed.
#7 Friday May 19
Iowa just closed four abortion abattoirs.
#9 Saturday May 20
I see you have lined up for foster care! Add to the ones you adopted as a good person. So quick to tell others what to do.
Like Jesus would.
Oh wait, all those unwanted kids will turn out rude LIKE YOU..
#11 Saturday May 20
NOT TRUE!!!!! There will be no longer rides.... there are several FQHC's in the area that charge patients on a sliding scale.... Primary health care for women will continue
