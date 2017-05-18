Planned Parenthood clinics close across the U.S. including some in NM
Clinics in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, and Farmington are likely to close by September as part of a consolidation effort aimed at keeping the organization solvent for years to come. KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover.
Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
