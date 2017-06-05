New Mexico Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges a Power/Energy...

Please don't allow yourself to get shortchanged when it comes to mesothelioma financial compensation because you did not hire one of the nation's most qualified mesothelioma attorneys" NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 26, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New Mexico Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging a power or energy worker in New Mexico who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma or their family to call us at 800-714-0303 to ensure they are talking directly to some of the nation's most skilled, experienced and capable mesothelioma attorneys. We are specifically talking about a power plant worker, an oil refinery worker, a public utility worker, an electrician, millwright or a plumber.

