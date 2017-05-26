Lawmakers pass budget balanced with t...

Lawmakers pass budget balanced with tax increases

Lawmakers passed four bills intended to balance the state budget and keep state reserves at a modest level before they recessed Thursday for a four-day holiday weekend. They'll return Tuesday, probably to vetoes, to continue in a special session intended to address the state's fiscal crisis.

