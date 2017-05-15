Grad Issue: Mental health sufferer hopes to help troubled youth
Having attempted to take his own life three times, Nicholas J. Aurelio Tollardo almost didn't make it to the end of his college career, but each time, he picked himself up and pushed forward to make it to his graduation day. He was diagnosed with depression when he attempted to commit suicide for the first time at age 16, he said.
