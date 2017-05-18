Club Rio Rancho's future looking brig...

Club Rio Rancho's future looking brighter

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

Over the past 3 years, Club Rio Rancho has changed owners 3 times and eventually stopped operating as a golf course. Residents worried it would be developed, ruining the views they moved there for, and even lowering their property values.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rio Rancho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Creatures From the Black Lagoon... 6 hr barnyard 3
Comey, the Cummerbund concealing bloated Leftis... 7 hr Bull Durham 25
Thinking of moving to NM - Read This 1st 9 hr Army Vet 15
Concerns arise over APD's new citation order 9 hr Army Vet 1
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 19 hr Mister Chix 114,787
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 19 hr Mister Chix 63,830
What Does the Catholic Church Stand for Anymore? 22 hr This is 23
See all Rio Rancho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rio Rancho Forum Now

Rio Rancho Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rio Rancho Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Rio Rancho, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,006 • Total comments across all topics: 281,107,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC