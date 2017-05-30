ART Project Speeds Ahead on Old Route 66
A $119 million Albuquerque Rapid Transit project will culminate with an 8.8-mi. electric-powered bus line with 20 stations on Central Avenue in New Mexico's largest city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rio Rancho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump derangement syndrome
|1 hr
|outlander
|22
|Ashley Furniture good or bad? (May '10)
|2 hr
|startreklfme
|156
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|2 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,881
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,843
|Pareexit!
|2 hr
|treebeard
|2
|FBI: Man in Wal-Mart vest robs Albuquerque bank
|Wed
|you are
|4
|Police investigate shooting in NW ABQ (May '08)
|Wed
|Short dog 5272
|52
Find what you want!
Search Rio Rancho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC