83-year old woman writes her first book
Forty years in the making, now a Rio Rancho woman can finally call herself an author at the ripe age of 83. Betty Turk is a published murder-mystery novelist, inspired by all aspects of her own life, even a mining town right here in New Mexico - Madrid. "What attracted me to Madrid was probably due to my father because he was a miner," she said.
