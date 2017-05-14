83-year old woman writes her first book

Sunday May 14

Forty years in the making, now a Rio Rancho woman can finally call herself an author at the ripe age of 83. Betty Turk is a published murder-mystery novelist, inspired by all aspects of her own life, even a mining town right here in New Mexico - Madrid. "What attracted me to Madrid was probably due to my father because he was a miner," she said.

