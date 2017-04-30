Three boaters found safe after being ...

Three boaters found safe after being reported missing in Rio Grande

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 30 Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Crews from several fire departments joined the search Saturday afternoon after reports that a kayaker had fallen into the water. Rio Rancho Fire Rescue says during the search a canoe also overturned near Corrales leaving two people in the water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rio Rancho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat... 3 hr sickoftheworthless 21
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 3 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,750
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 3 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,795
Susana La Tejana, Please Go Back To El Paso Texas 4 hr NM In Ruins 1
Its not about Immigration - Its about Open Bord... 12 hr CONCHA PENA 48
Susan Rice, frightened that her lying criminali... 13 hr You are typical 14
Review: Adults On Rio Bravo (Nov '10) 22 hr Rougemili 822
See all Rio Rancho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rio Rancho Forum Now

Rio Rancho Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rio Rancho Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Rio Rancho, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,190 • Total comments across all topics: 280,861,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC