Three boaters found safe after being reported missing in Rio Grande
Crews from several fire departments joined the search Saturday afternoon after reports that a kayaker had fallen into the water. Rio Rancho Fire Rescue says during the search a canoe also overturned near Corrales leaving two people in the water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rio Rancho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|3 hr
|sickoftheworthless
|21
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|3 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,750
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|3 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,795
|Susana La Tejana, Please Go Back To El Paso Texas
|4 hr
|NM In Ruins
|1
|Its not about Immigration - Its about Open Bord...
|12 hr
|CONCHA PENA
|48
|Susan Rice, frightened that her lying criminali...
|13 hr
|You are typical
|14
|Review: Adults On Rio Bravo (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|Rougemili
|822
Find what you want!
Search Rio Rancho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC