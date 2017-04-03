The Intel plant in Rio Rancho continu...

The Intel plant in Rio Rancho continues to shed jobs

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

According to the company's latest annual report to the Sandoval County Commission released Monday, the number of full-time workers directly employed by Intel Corp. at its Rio Rancho plant fell by 37 percent in 2016. The Albuquerque Journal reports Intel still employs about 1,000 contract workers, about half of whom are generally on site daily to work on specific projects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rio Rancho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Concha Pena has been registered 32 min Bullies 6
NM no longer teaches responsibility @ school - ... 55 min Frmr-fmer505-1951 2
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 58 min Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,696
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 1 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,651
Build Wall - Pay for Wall 15 hr Anonymous 9
Palm Sunday 16 hr Palmer 6
[email protected] Driver @ Intersection 20 hr It was me 1
See all Rio Rancho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rio Rancho Forum Now

Rio Rancho Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rio Rancho Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Final Four
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Rio Rancho, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,607 • Total comments across all topics: 280,195,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC