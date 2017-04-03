The Intel plant in Rio Rancho continues to shed jobs

According to the company's latest annual report to the Sandoval County Commission released Monday, the number of full-time workers directly employed by Intel Corp. at its Rio Rancho plant fell by 37 percent in 2016. The Albuquerque Journal reports Intel still employs about 1,000 contract workers, about half of whom are generally on site daily to work on specific projects.

