Suspect arrested in Rio Rancho homici...

Suspect arrested in Rio Rancho homicide investigation

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

Rio Rancho police say they have arrested a man in connection with last Friday's slaying of 23-year-old Kenneth Torres. Rio Rancho Police Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rio Rancho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 4 hr Mister Chix 63,677
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 4 hr Mister Chix 114,631
vote trump 5 hr Steve 16
Amazon Chews Up Retailers 7 hr DeadThread 1
the Donald Likes Knuckle Head Violence 8 hr drain 18
TRUMP just POed Many More People 8 hr drain 69
Concha Pena has been registered 15 hr Whatever 4
See all Rio Rancho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rio Rancho Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Sandoval County was issued at April 07 at 6:15AM MDT

Rio Rancho Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rio Rancho Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Rio Rancho, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,734 • Total comments across all topics: 280,122,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC