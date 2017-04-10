Stabbing victim's vehicle recovered, ...

Stabbing victim's vehicle recovered, Rio Rancho police say

Rio Rancho Police Capt. Ron Vigil said officers found 23-year-old Kenneth Torres dead at the scene on Eventide SE last Friday night as they responded to a fight and possible shots fired in the area.

