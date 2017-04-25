Silver High defends title and wins state band championship
Last year's first-place finish in the New Mexico High School State Concert Band Contest wasn't a fluke for Silver High School. Silver High defends title and wins state band championship SILVER CITY - Last year's first-place finish in the New Mexico High School State Concert Band Contest wasn't a fluke for Silver High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver City Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Rio Rancho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|55 min
|Mister Chix
|63,758
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|new parrot
|114,711
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|1 hr
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|20
|Hundreds of home break-ins reported in Albuquer...
|2 hr
|coo
|5
|Mike the Nanny Bloomberg Spending $800,000 for ...
|5 hr
|or just
|7
|Albuquerque business burglarized for sixth time
|12 hr
|The truth
|1
|Wait times continue to increase at MVD offices ...
|12 hr
|The truth
|5
Find what you want!
Search Rio Rancho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC