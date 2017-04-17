Rio Rancho speed enforcement vehicle vandalized
Someone made it clear they are not a fan of Rio Rancho Police and the city's speed cameras. Two of the camera-equipped SUV's used to catch speeders were hit hard by vandals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rio Rancho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This Teacher Prints An Infuriating Thing On Her...
|1 hr
|barnyard
|5
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|2 hr
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|16
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|4 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,747
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|4 hr
|new parrot
|114,696
|vote trump
|4 hr
|you fit
|27
|College President Considers Punishing Conservat...
|6 hr
|Knightkore
|1
|Pearce calls for probe over UNM's use of fetal ...
|7 hr
|Knightkore
|7
Find what you want!
Search Rio Rancho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC