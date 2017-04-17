Rio Rancho speed enforcement vehicle ...

Rio Rancho speed enforcement vehicle vandalized

Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Someone made it clear they are not a fan of Rio Rancho Police and the city's speed cameras. Two of the camera-equipped SUV's used to catch speeders were hit hard by vandals.

