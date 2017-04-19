Rio Rancho road construction project in final planning stages
"For the three years that I've been in office, this has been the number one question: When will Southern Boulevard be repaired? When will it be restored?" said Rio Rancho Mayor Greggory D. Hull. The City of Rio Rancho told residents at a public meeting on Wednesday night that it is hoping Southern Boulevard construction will start early next year.
