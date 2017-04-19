Rio Rancho road construction project ...

Rio Rancho road construction project in final planning stages

"For the three years that I've been in office, this has been the number one question: When will Southern Boulevard be repaired? When will it be restored?" said Rio Rancho Mayor Greggory D. Hull. The City of Rio Rancho told residents at a public meeting on Wednesday night that it is hoping Southern Boulevard construction will start early next year.

