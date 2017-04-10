Rio Rancho playground fire treated as suspicious
The fire caused $30,000 worth of damage at Western Winds Park near Southern and Unser boulevards. The smell of burnt wood chips lingered in the air.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rio Rancho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|4 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,663
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|4 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,713
|4/20 smoke out at roosevelt park (Apr '10)
|4 hr
|505touch
|146
|Effingbar, Albuquerque
|4 hr
|The
|3
|Customer Service @ Social Security Is Non-existant
|7 hr
|CallousOneToo
|6
|Build Wall - Pay for Wall
|10 hr
|what
|12
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|Wed
|Drain
|78
Find what you want!
Search Rio Rancho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC