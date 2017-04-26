Rio Rancho City Council to vote on sp...

Rio Rancho City Council to vote on spay and neuter ordinance

There are 1 comment on the KRQE Albuquerque story from Wednesday Apr 26, titled Rio Rancho City Council to vote on spay and neuter ordinance. In it, KRQE Albuquerque reports that:

A proposal before the Rio Rancho City Council Wednesday evening could require dog owners to get their pets fixed. It would also bring back some provisions the council took out of the city's animal ordinance years ago.

MaxiesMom

Long Beach, MS

#1 Wednesday
I don't think the government should be able to impose this kind of requirement on a person's personal pet. It is one thing to require rescue dogs be neutered or spayed before they can be adopted, but a person's personal property? Not acceptable
Rio Rancho, NM

