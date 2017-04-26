Rio Rancho City Council to vote on spay and neuter ordinance
A proposal before the Rio Rancho City Council Wednesday evening could require dog owners to get their pets fixed. It would also bring back some provisions the council took out of the city's animal ordinance years ago.
#1 Wednesday
I don't think the government should be able to impose this kind of requirement on a person's personal pet. It is one thing to require rescue dogs be neutered or spayed before they can be adopted, but a person's personal property? Not acceptable
