New Club Rio Rancho owner plans to work with neighbors
The 275-acre golf course and club house was shut down at the end of last year after a fight between the former owner and the city over unpaid water and wastewater bills. Now, developer John Skarsgard has purchased the property There has been concern from nearby homeowners that the property would be turned into something other than a golf course.
Rio Rancho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Concha Pena has been registered
|16 min
|concerned citizen
|5
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|57 min
|Mister Chix
|63,679
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|Mister Chix
|114,633
|vote trump
|2 hr
|Nope
|19
|New Mexico delegation members want plan, debate...
|2 hr
|Well
|2
|somebody should do something (Aug '06)
|3 hr
|CONCHA PENA
|2
|Amazon Chews Up Retailers
|11 hr
|DeadThread
|1
