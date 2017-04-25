Man in hospital after jumping in and ...

Man in hospital after jumping in and out of traffic

It all started when police were called to Lomas and I-25 frontage road in response to a man jumping in and out of traffic. When officers arrived it appeared the man was under the influence of some sort of narcotic and a short time later he suffered an unknown episode and was rushed to UNM Hospital.

