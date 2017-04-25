Man in hospital after jumping in and out of traffic
It all started when police were called to Lomas and I-25 frontage road in response to a man jumping in and out of traffic. When officers arrived it appeared the man was under the influence of some sort of narcotic and a short time later he suffered an unknown episode and was rushed to UNM Hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Rio Rancho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Let's Declare War on Mexico!! (Jul '11)
|55 min
|xray45
|60
|Wait times continue to increase at MVD offices ...
|59 min
|xray45
|1
|Mike the Nanny Bloomberg Spending $800,000 for ...
|1 hr
|Damned Left Wingers
|1
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|1 hr
|UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|18
|Pastor Confronted by Cowbell Wielding Satanist ...
|4 hr
|wormwood
|15
|Review: Adults On Rio Bravo (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Rougemili
|820
|Is there anything more boring than NBA Basketball?
|5 hr
|Antitroll
|7
Find what you want!
Search Rio Rancho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC