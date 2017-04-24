Lionel Train Sets

Lionel Train Sets

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Genesee Valley Pennysaver

Q: I have two train sets in their original boxes from the 1950s. One is a Lionel Berkshire 2-8-4 die-cast steam locomotive and die-cast tender, number 8-8215; the other is a Lionel train nickel-plated extended caboose, number 6-6905.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Genesee Valley Pennysaver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rio Rancho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pearce calls for probe over UNM's use of fetal ... 1 hr Knightkore 7
Muslims suffer insanity, low IQ, recessive diso... 1 hr Knightkore 4
vote trump 1 hr Knightkore 26
News New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat... 3 hr wow 13
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 10 hr Rum Island-ers 63,746
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 14 hr new parrot 114,694
Question for Historians: Does Trump Resemble Ja... 19 hr CONCHA PENA 14
See all Rio Rancho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rio Rancho Forum Now

Rio Rancho Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rio Rancho Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Rio Rancho, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,977 • Total comments across all topics: 280,548,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC