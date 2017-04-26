Life-saving medication on hand at Rio Rancho schools
Wednesday Rio Rancho nurses and security personnel will receive training to administer Naloxone to students in middle and high school. Vice President of the board Catherine Cullen led the effort and the school board approved it at a mid-December meeting.
